Iran Foreign Ministry: Muslim countries could ban Swedish and Danish products

22 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned Sweden and Denmark that the Islamic world will not tolerate any acts of desecration against the Quran, urging the two Nordic countries to reconsider their “incorrect approach.”

“I would like to deliver a message on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the governments and law enforcement agencies of Sweden and Denmark: the Islamic world will not tolerate continued disrespect to the Holy Quran,” he said.

Expressing deep concern, Iran’s top diplomat cautioned that the misguided stance taken by Sweden and Denmark might contribute to the spread of "extremism, violence, and terrorism in Europe".

Amirabdollahian revealed that during a recent gathering of foreign ministers from Islamic nations, the consensus was to consider imposing sanctions on the products originating from these two Nordic countries.

Over the past months, the holy Muslim book has been subject to acts of desecration by extremist elements in Sweden and Denmark, whose governments have sanctioned and justified such insults as “freedom of expression".