Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Baku

22 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit today.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbekistani President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva were met by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

As part of the visit, the Uzbek leader will hold bilateral meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, including in an expanded format with the participation of government delegations from both countries. The heads of the two states are also expected to visit the cities of Fuzuli and Shusha. Furthermore, the signing of a new package of documents between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is expected.

The Uzbek leader visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He laid a wreath at the tomb of the Great Leader and put flowers at the grave of his wife, prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva. Shavkat Mirziyoyev also visited the Alley of Martyrs, where he laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument and enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku.