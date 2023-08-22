Karabakh Armenians freely cross Lachin border checkpoint to Armenia

22 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh freely cross the Lachin border checkpoint once again.

In total, about 30 people have crossed the Lachin border checkpoint from Khankendi in the direction of the Gorus district of Armenia in nine vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on August 22.

In addition, it is expected that today more than 60 people of Armenian origin will leave Karabakh and go to Armenia. Therefore, a total of up to 100 people of Armenian origin will pass through the Lachin border checkpoint during the day.