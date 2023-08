22 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may take place in Russia, Turkey’s NTV television reported, citing sources.

"Erdogan’s coming visit to Russia would play a decisive role in reaching an agreement [to revive the grain deal]," the statement reads.

Earlier, Erdogan said he hoped to meet Putin in August in Turkey, he later reiterated that such plans were still in the works.