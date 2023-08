22 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has unveiled a new domestically-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is capable of staying airborne for 24 hours.

The latest version of Iran’s Mohajer drone was unveiled today in a ceremony with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in attendance.

The Mohajer-10 UAV can fly in a range of 2,000 kilometers at an altitude of 7,000 meters and has a flight endurance of 24 hours.

The drone can carry 450 liters of fuel and has a maximum cargo weight of 300 kilograms.