Death toll from Georgia's landslide hits 29

22 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers have recovered the body of the 29th victim of the Shovi resort landslide, with four people still missing, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

According to the ministry, ongoing search operations involved rescuers, heavy equipment, boats and canine units in locations adjacent to the epicentre of the disaster zone.

The landslide hit cottages and other infrastructure in the resort in the afternoon of August 3, with over 200 people evacuated from the area during subsequent efforts.