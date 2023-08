22 Aug. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The south of Türkiye has been hit by a new earthquake today.

According to the information of the country's Disaster Management Authority (AFAD), on Tuesday at 13:17 tremors of magnitude 4.7 were recorded in Saryz, Kayseri province. The hypocenter of the natural phenomenon was at the depth of slightly more than 7 km.

It is also reported that rescuers were sent to the place of the emergency, the victims received the necessary assistance.