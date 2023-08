22 Aug. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Next year, the Moskvich automobile plant will present new models.

It is planned to start production of cars "Moskvich 5" and "Moskvich 8". In total, 44,000 vehicles will come off the plant's assembly line in 2024, of which 4,000 will be electric vehicles.

It should be noted that now domestic Moskvich cars are offered for rent by several popular car sharing services.