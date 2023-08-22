Expulsion of illegal migrants continues in Istanbul

22 Aug. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish law enforcement officers reported on the results of the implementation of the program aimed at reducing the number of illegal migrants in Istanbul. Thus, over the past month, 21,000 migrants were identified and deported.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, all those who did not have the right to stay in Türkiye left it as soon as possible.

The head of the Ministry specified that impressive results were achieved thanks to the project of portable migration checkpoints. They have special equipment that allows to verify fingerprints and identity documents quickly.