Brussels calls on Baku and Yerevan to resume negotiations

22 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Belgian Foreign Ministry calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to the negotiating table.

During the visit to Yerevan, Hadja Lahbib noted that there was no lack of negotiations at the highest level, but there was no will to implement the agreements reached.

"This will put an end to hostilities and will create conditions for real application",

the Foreign Minister said.

Trip to the South Caucasus

The head of the Belgian Foreign Ministry began her visit to Armenia today. As part of the trip, she will talk with the head of the Foreign Ministry of the republic, Ararat Mirzoyan. She will also hold a number of other high-level meetings. After that, Hadja Lahbib will leave for Azerbaijan.