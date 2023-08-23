Hungary to help in reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Soltanli settlement

23 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian companies will participate in the reconstruction of the Soltanli settlement of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said.

"An Azerbaijani government-approved consortium of Hungarian companies will carry out the reconstruction," Peter Szijjarto said.

According to him, Hungary and Azerbaijan have taken their energy cooperation to a new level with the establishment of a physical gas transportation connection through a storage contract.

Hungarian companies participated at the Rebuild Karabakh EXPO in 2021 and 2022. The potential spheres of cooperation, such as infrastructural, urban and agricultural development, have already been identified.