Saudi foreign minister to attend BRICS Summit

23 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan left for South Africa August 22 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit.

The minister will head the Saudi delegation on behalf of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On the sidelines of the summit, which takes place from August 22-24 in Johannesburg, Prince Faisal will meet several delegates and dignitaries from different countries.

The three-day summit is expected to welcome more than 40 heads of state and international dignitaries.

South African Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel officially opened the summit on August 22, welcoming about 1,200 delegates from the five BRICS nations, but also from dozens of other developing countries.

The meeting will host discussions on a wide range of topics, with general calls for more cooperation in areas such as agriculture, mining, energy, education, climate change, currency policy and trade.