Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan establish Supreme Interstate Council

23 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed an agreement for the establishment of a Supreme Interstate Council between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The leaders stressed the importance of culture, competitive development, economy, energy, transportation, media and youth policies.

The presidents also signed a cooperation memorandum between the national security councils of the two countries, a protocol amending an agreement on visa-free travel for Azerbaijani citizens, and a roadmap for 2023-2024 for deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Uzbek leader is on a state visit to Azerbaijan.