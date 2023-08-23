Progress MS-24 cargo spaceship send to International Space Station

23 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Progress MS-24 cargo spaceship has blasted off from Site 31 of the Baikonur spaceport, according to the Roscosmos State Space Corporation’s broadcast.

The spaceship is expected to dock with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) at 6:50 a.m. Moscow time (3:50 a.m. GMT) on August 25.

Progress MS-24 is expected to deliver about 2.5 metric tons of cargo to the ISS, including 500 kg of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen, as well as 1,535 kg of resource equipment and tools, experiment setups, medical monitoring kits, sanitation supplies and clothing.