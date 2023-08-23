Russia helping put out forest fire in Turkey’s Canakkale

23 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An amphibious plane leased by Turkey from Russia is helping put out a large forest fire in Turkey’s province of Canakkale, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

"A large plane taken on lease from Russia is involved in extinguishing the fire," Ibrahim Yumakli said.

The Dardanelles Strait is still closed for two-way shipping and is used by amphibious planes to collect water for the firefighting effort, he specified.

The situation is conducive to the firefighting effort so far but a clearer picture will emerge in the second half of the day when the wind may grow stronger.

A total of 84 people have suffered from the raging wildfires in Canakkale, mostly from smoke, with 48 of them receiving medical assistance at health institutions and the others at the scene.