One of the schools in Krasnodar may well claim, if not for a place in the Guinness Book of Records, then at least for the title of a first-class establishment: 31 forms of first-graders will go to school in September.

In order to indicate the number of first grades in secondary school No. 17 in Krasnodar, the letters of the Russian alphabet were barely enough, and this is not surprising: after all, in the school on Gastello Street and its branch on Kruzenshtern Street, 31 forms of first-graders will sit at their desks on Knowledge Day.

This year, there are a lot of first-graders in Krasnodar: on September 1, 20,000 first-graders will go to schools, thus, 620 forms will be formed and filled to the maximum with 30–35 pupils in each.

However, the number is not final - the selection committees continue their work.

In total, Kuban schools will welcome 80,000 first-graders. In some Krasnodar schools, 15 first forms have already been created.