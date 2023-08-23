Recidivist tries to join terrorists in Stavropol Territory

23 Aug. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A resident of the Stavropol Territory received 17 years in prison by decision of the Southern Military Court.

A resident of Stavropol, who, while in custody, managed to join a terrorist organization was recognized guilty by the court.

“It has been established that Antonov, while serving his sentence in a correctional facility in the Stavropol Territory for crimes he had previously committed, voluntarily joined the ranks of a terrorist organization banned on the territory of the Russian Federation,”

– press service of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the region informs.

According to law enforcement services, the convict intended to commit crimes on behalf of the terrorist organization.

As a result, the convict will spend the next 17 years behind bars.