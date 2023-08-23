SOCAR subsidiary to drill wells in Türkiye

23 Aug. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

SOCAR's subsidiary will drill 4 wells located in the southeastern part of Türkiye.

The Turkish company SOCAR AQS Türkiye, a subsidiary of the drilling SOCAR AQS company, will drill 4 oil wells in the southeastern part of Türkiye, the official message of SOCAR AQS reads.

The corresponding contract was signed by SOCAR AQS Türkiye and the Turkish state oil company TPAO.

"This agreement is an important achievement for both companies and represents a strategic partnership in the energy sector,”

– SOCAR AQS informs.