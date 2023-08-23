2023 Abkhazia velvet season: tour operators hope for success

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
The authorities of Abkhazia are counting on a high demand for holidays in the republic among tourists in the upcoming velvet season. According to a representative of the Ministry of Tourism, hoteliers offer discounts on accommodation.
Hotels and other accommodation for the 2023 velvet season in Abkhazia are likely to be at a high demand, the head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Tourism Inara Benia says.
"Judging by the survey I conducted among tour operators, everyone predicts a successful velvet season. Even in comparison with 2022, this year, the demand for holidays in September is 10-15% higher,”
- the expert says.
The representative of the ministry specified that the weather and the price policy of hotels will have a great influence on the course of the velvet season. If these factors turn out to be favorable, then the demand will be even higher than the year before.