2023 Abkhazia velvet season: tour operators hope for success

The authorities of Abkhazia are counting on a high demand for holidays in the republic among tourists in the upcoming velvet season. According to a representative of the Ministry of Tourism, hoteliers offer discounts on accommodation.

Hotels and other accommodation for the 2023 velvet season in Abkhazia are likely to be at a high demand, the head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Tourism Inara Benia says.

"Judging by the survey I conducted among tour operators, everyone predicts a successful velvet season. Even in comparison with 2022, this year, the demand for holidays in September is 10-15% higher,”

- the expert says.

The representative of the ministry specified that the weather and the price policy of hotels will have a great influence on the course of the velvet season. If these factors turn out to be favorable, then the demand will be even higher than the year before.