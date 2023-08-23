РУС ENG

2023 Abkhazia velvet season: tour operators hope for success

2023 Abkhazia velvet season: tour operators hope for success

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Abkhazia are counting on a high demand for holidays in the republic among tourists in the upcoming velvet season. According to a representative of the Ministry of Tourism, hoteliers offer discounts on accommodation.

Hotels and other accommodation for the 2023 velvet season in Abkhazia are likely to be at a high demand, the head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Tourism Inara Benia says.

"Judging by the survey I conducted among tour operators, everyone predicts a successful velvet season. Even in comparison with 2022, this year, the demand for holidays in September is 10-15% higher,”

- the expert says.

The representative of the ministry specified that the weather and the price policy of hotels will have a great influence on the course of the velvet season. If these factors turn out to be favorable, then the demand will be even higher than the year before.

170 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos