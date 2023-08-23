20 people injured in factory fire in Iran

23 Aug. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A fire broke out at a factory in Shiraz, Iran. Nearly 20 employees of the company were injured as a result of the incident.

On Wednesday, August 23, a fire broke out at a foam production plant in the Iranian city of Shiraz, local media report.

65 employees were at the plant, when the fire broke out, 19 of them were injured as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Another 4 suffered from exposure to combustion products. All the victims were taken to the hospital.

The fire engulfed 7,000 square meters of the factory. Several gas tanks located on the territory of the plant exploded. Emergency services managed to prevent the explosion of a tank with pentane.

24 fire brigades arrived at the scene. By now, the fire has been contained.