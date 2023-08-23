Light frosts to occur in several regions of Russia

23 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

At night, the first light frosts of the season will be recorded in Russia, Roman Vilfand warned. According to the expert, the temperature at night may drop to -3 °C.

Light frosts are coming to Russia, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand warned, reminding that the autumn is close.

"In the eastern part of the European territory of Russia, in the Volga and Ural Federal Districts, the light frosts are expected,”

- the weather expert said.

According to Vilfand, such frosts that are observed in autumn, are characterized as early.