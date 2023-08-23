Quran burning in Denmark: Danish diplomat summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry

23 Aug. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Ankara once again protested to Copenhagen in connection with the desecration of the Quran, which was carried out in the capital of Denmark. A Danish diplomat was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish side once again expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing burnings of Quran in Copenhagen, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"The Chargé d'Affaires of the Danish Embassy in Ankara was summoned to the Ministry today (August 23) in connection with another burning of the Holy Quran in front of our embassy in Copenhagen and the embassies of other Muslim countries,”

- Representative of Turkish diplomacy said.