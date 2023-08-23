Mirziyoyev visited Shusha

23 Aug. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Uzbekistan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife visited the city of Shusha. Together with Ilham and Mehriban Aliyevs, they visited the sights of the city and examined the monuments to the famous residents.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroathon Mirziyoyeva arrived on a visit to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.

Together with Ilham and Mehriban Aliyevs, they visited the Saatli Mosque, ”Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh” exhibition at the Creative Center, which was restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In addition, they examined the monuments to Azerbaijanis, who were shot dead by the Armenian invaders in Shusha.

Mirziyoyev also got acquainted with the General Plan of the city and visited the Bulbul Museum and the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex.