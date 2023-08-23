26 residential buildings to be completed in Fizuli this year

23 Aug. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

By the end of 2023, the construction of another 26 houses will be completed in Fizuli. Today, Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the city and got acquainted with the progress on the restoration of the city.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, talked with the residents of Fizuli, who were relocated to new houses in the MIDA residential complex.

The leaders of the two states were told about the residential complex, which was built by the State Housing Development Agency.

The residential complex consists of 38 buildings. There will be 646 apartments in new houses, of which 318 are two-room apartments, 430 - three-room apartments, and 98 - four-room apartments.

Currently, the construction of the complex continues. 26 residential buildings will be ready to welcome new residents by the end of the year. All apartments will be equipped with furniture, household appliances and counters. The contractor is already working on installing elevators and heating.