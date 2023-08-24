Yevgeny Prigozhin listed in plane crash near Tver

24 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian governmental agency in charge of civil aviation published the names of seven passengers and three crew members of the Embraer business jet that crashed in the Tver Region on August 23, mentioning Yevgeny Prigozhin among them.

“The flight of the Embraer-135 jet (EBM-135BJ) was performed in accordance with a flight permit issued in due order,” the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

An Embraer business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region north of Moscow on Wednesday evening. The aircraft had 10 people on board.