Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev open school in Fuzuli

24 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife attended a ceremony to inaugurate the secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli.

The construction of this school, which confirms Mirziyoyev's words that Azerbaijan is a close friend and a reliable strategic partner that has stood the test of time indicates the high level of relations between the two brotherly countries.

Ilham Aliyev also evaluated the initiative to build a big school in the Fuzuli district by Uzbekistan as another step of solidarity, friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.