Armenia to make changes to its Declaration of Independence?

24 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a congratulatory message yesterday on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the adoption of Armenia's Declaration of Independence.

He explained that the Declaration of Independence was adopted at the peak of the Karabakh movement, in the conditions of the economic, political and ideological crisis prevailing in the Soviet Union.

"The analysis of the text of the Declaration shows that we finally chose such a narrative and content, which is based on the formula that made us a part of the Soviet Union. it is about the confrontational narrative with the regional environment that kept us in constant conflicts with our neighbors," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, with the Declaration of Independence, Armenia declared the path to leave the Soviet Union, but also closed all its ways to real sovereignty.

He noted that on the 33rd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence it needs a deep examination, because the peace agenda is Armenia's independence agenda.

"If we have peace, we will have independence. As long as we do not have peace, the ghost of the USSR will hover in our sky, in the sky of our region," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Armenia's choice is independence, sovereignty, democracy and any its citizen should choose it, the PM expressed confidence.