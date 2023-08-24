Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Türkiye's Malatya

24 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A magnitude 5 earthquake shook Türkiye's eastern Malatya province on August 24, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

According to AFAD, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Yeşilyurt district. It took place at a depth of 7 km.

The earthquake was felt in nearby provinces, including Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa and Gaziantep. Many people flocked to the streets following the quake.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya noted that all relevant institutions, including AFAD, have been mobilized to detect any damage or issues following the tremor.