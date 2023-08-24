Source in Turkey reveals when grain deal talks to be held

24 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The possibility of holding negotiations between grain deal participants in Istanbul depends on the results of talks in Russia and Ukraine conducted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Turkey's diplomatic source said.

According to the source, the possibility of a meeting in Istanbul between the countries participating in the grain deal was mentioned earlier as one of the options of returning to the grain deal.

"Technical negotiations must precede a high-level meeting and this will largely depend on Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan’s upcoming talks in Moscow and in Kiev before that," the source told TASS.

Earlier, the Milliyet newspaper, citing sources, reported that Turkish diplomat Hakan Fidan will visit Moscow in September to hold talks on renewing the grain deal.