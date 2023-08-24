Ship traffic in Dardanelles partially resumes as fire curbed in Turkey

24 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ship traffic resumed today in one direction in Turkey's Dardanelles Strait, its forestry minister said, as firefighters brought a major blaze in the northwest Canakkale region under control.

"We have brought the fire under control before 48 hours were up ... Our only consolation is that there has been no loss of life," Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

Aerial vehicles will continue cooling efforts throughout the day on August 24 and ship traffic in the Dardanelles resumed in one direction, he said, without specifying which one.

Helicopters and land vehicles battled after darkness fell yesterday to contain the fire and ship traffic resumed for several hours before being halted again just after midnight GMT.

More than 1,200 people from 11 villages have been evacuated from the path of the fire, which broke out in Cannakale province on August 22 and was fanned by high temperatures, dry air and strong winds.

Some 90 people suffered injuries from the fire, including forest and agricultural land, authorities said. No deaths were reported.