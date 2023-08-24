Young child killed in rockslide in Israel

24 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A group of eleven hikers in Israel's nature reserve of Ein Gedi have been caught in a rockslide in a hard-to-reach part of the trail. A five-year-old boy was killed, and all other hikers have been evacuated.

A five-year-old boy was killed in a rockslide in the nature reserve of Ein Gedi near the Dead Sea on August 24 morning, according to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency services.

At least eight other hikers were also injured. Among them are 3 children between the ages of four and 12, as well as a 40-year-old woman who is in moderate condition. Some of the injured were evacuated to hospital by military helicopters.

According to an MDA spokesperson, all 11 hikers who were present have been rescued from the area.

Officials involved in the rescue efforts said that the hikers were about a 30-minute walk from the entrance of the Nahal David trail, where there is also no phone reception. At least 5 helicopters were dispatched to the scene.