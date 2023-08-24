FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish football chief over kiss

24 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales on August 24 after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales kissed Spain football star Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the Women's World Cup final last weekend.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final," world football's governing body said.

FIFA said the incident "may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code".

The RFEF have opened an investigation into Rubiales' conduct and are holding an emergency meeting on Friday.