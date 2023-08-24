Traffic congestion on border with Abkhazia to remain until October

24 Aug. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Getting from Russia to Abkhazia by car will be difficult for yet another month due to traffic jams at the border, Russian customs officers say.

Traffic congestion on the Sochi-Abkhazia road will not be eliminated for a very long time - until the late September, the Sochi customs office reports.

According to the officials, serious difficulties on the road to the border have not yet been ”resolved”.

"The congestion usually does not decrease until the late September... During the vacation season from May to early October, the load at the Adler checkpoint exceeds the capacity by several times,”

- a customs representative said.

The peak of traffic jams is August.