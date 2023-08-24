Families of gas station explosion victims in Dagestan receive compensation

24 Aug. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The amount of payments to the families of the victims is 1 mln rubles. The families of decease foreign citizens will also receive compensation.

The Ministry of Labor of Dagestan announced the start of benefit payments to the families of those killed in the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala.

"In the near future, the funds will be transferred to all the families of the deceased and injured. Currently, the department is gathering all the necessary documents,”

- press service of the Ministry of Labor of Dagestan informs.

According to the earlier reports, the victims will also receive compensation: depending on the severity of their injuries, they will receive from 200,000 to 400,000 rubles.