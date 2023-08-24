Why do people steal road signs in Kazakhstan?

© Photo: KazAvtoZhol
Thefts of road signs continue in Kazakhstan, authorities inform. The stolen signs are used in everyday life - as a lid for a pot or a shovel.
Highways of the republic lost signs and infrastructure for a total of 20 mln tenge ($43.500), the highway operator KazAvtoZhol informs.
”People steal road signs, livestock fencing, reflectors and strobe lights. There were cases when unidentified persons stole two large transformers for lighting,”
- the road operator reports.
Handymen adapt signs for various purposes, the press service of the operator notes.