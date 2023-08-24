Why do people steal road signs in Kazakhstan?

24 Aug. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: KazAvtoZhol

Thefts of road signs continue in Kazakhstan, authorities inform. The stolen signs are used in everyday life - as a lid for a pot or a shovel.

Highways of the republic lost signs and infrastructure for a total of 20 mln tenge ($43.500), the highway operator KazAvtoZhol informs.

”People steal road signs, livestock fencing, reflectors and strobe lights. There were cases when unidentified persons stole two large transformers for lighting,”

- the road operator reports.

Handymen adapt signs for various purposes, the press service of the operator notes.