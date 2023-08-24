Stavropol municipalities to receive 9 bln rubles for highway repair

24 Aug. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Highways will be repaired in the Stavropol Territory. The municipalities will receive 9 bln rubles for this purpose.

In the Stavropol Territory, the road network of local importance in the districts of the region will be repaired, the press service of the head of the region informs.

"The solution of the problem is facilitated by the allocation of subsidies to municipalities in the amount of 9 bln rubles, which is almost half of the regional road fund for this year,”

- the press office reports.

Firstly, the repairing will be carried out in problem areas that local residents complained about.

In particular, by the end of 2023, 17.6 km of local roads in the Andropov District will be repaired. In addition, it is planned to renew the road surface in the Izobilnensky and Novoaleksandrovsky districts.