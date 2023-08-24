Yerevan resorts to political manipulation, Baku says

24 Aug. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that Armenia is resorting to political and military provocations. The ministry stressed that Yerevan took the line of political manipulation.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told why Armenia resorts to military and political provocations against Baku.

At a joint briefing with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib, he stated that Armenia does not stop its provocations against Azerbaijan after the Lachin border checkpoint was created.

According to Bayramov, Yerevan has resorted to political manipulation in matters of humanitarian cargo delivery. The head of the department called for separating humanitarian issues from political manipulations.