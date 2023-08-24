Azerbaijan deepens cooperation with IAEA

24 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives of Azerbaijan and the IAEA held a bilateral meeting. The parties discussed cooperation within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

During the talks, the parties discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement.

After the meeting on the X social network, Grossi stressed that Azerbaijan has increased cotton production through cooperation with the IAEA. He expressed confidence that Baku and the IAEA will continue to cooperate to achieve the goals of the Movement.

In conclusion, he thanked Azerbaijan for its support.