Minor earthquake hits southern part of Georgia

Nearly two hours ago, an earthquake occurred in the south of Georgia. Its epicenter was located 54 km away from the country's capital.

According to the message on the center’s website, the tremors with a magnitude of 4.1 were recorded at 17:15 local time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 54 km away from Tbilisi at the depth of 2,000 km.