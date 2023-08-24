Brussels calls on Baku, Yerevan to move forward to achieve peace

24 Aug. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

The Belgian Foreign Ministry called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to move forward and continue dialogue to conclude peace. According to the ministry, the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations is necessary not only for these two countries, but for the global community.

Azerbaijan and Armenia need to continue the dialogue and overcome the existing difficulties, the head of the Belgian Foreign Ministry said today after a meeting with her Azerbaijani counterpart.

"I understand what happened during the past 30 years, but let's move forward. We must look to the future, get out of the current situation and achieve peace,”

– Hadja Lahbib said.

She stressed that peace between the two neighboring countries is important not only for them, but for the world as whole.