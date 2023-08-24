Emirates not to leave Russian market

24 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Emirates airline denied the information about the termination of flights to Russia. The air carrier continues to operate flights to the Russian Federation on a regular basis.

Emirates Airlines will continue to operate flights to Russia as usual, the Emirati air carrier’s representatives announced on Thursday.

According to them, the suspension of flights is not planned.

"Emirates has no plans to suspend flights to and from Russia. Flights are currently carried out as usual,”

– the airline’s representatives confirmed.