Massive brawl participants from Ingushetia arrested

24 Aug. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Two participants in a massive brawl in the Dzheyrakhsky district of Ingushetia were taken into custody. They are suspected of using force against a law enforcement officer.

In Ingushetia, two participants in a massive brawl that took place in the mountains of the republic on August 19 were arrested, the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region informs.

Two men were detained for using force against a police officer.

"Today, the Magassky District Court granted the investigator's petition and chose a preventive measure - detention for the defendants"

- the press service of the IC informs.