Russia and Azerbaijan to produce cars together

25 Aug. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The AzerMash plant and the leading Russian car manufacturer Sollers will start producing cars, Marat Sharapov, sales and marketing director of Sollers Alabuga said.

He recalled that the company had signed a contract on the development of cooperation with the Azerbaijani side. The opening of the joint project will take place in autumn.

Sharapov stressed that this was the first export market for the Russian car manufacturer.

In May of this year, Sollers and AzerMash signed an agreement on the car assembly. At the same time, the launch date of the project was not announced.

According to the director, it is planned to launch the production of two brands of cars: Sollers Atlant and Sollers Argo. At the same time, the director did not specify the volume of their production..