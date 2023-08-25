Belgium aims at energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

25 Aug. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, August 24, a meeting was held between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Belgium Jeyhun Bayramov and Hadja Lahbib. During the talks, the head of the Belgian Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that Brussels is ready to develop energy cooperation with Baku.

"I would like to expand partnership in this area. In such a difficult geopolitical situation, the support of the parties is very important",

Hadja Lahbib said.

She also stressed that Belgium sought to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"Today's meeting provided a good opportunity to discuss various issues. In particular, we discussed a number of issues in the field of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, in the field of trade and investment",



the Foreign Minister of Belgium said.

In turn, he said that the Middle Corridor and the significance of the Zangezur Corridor were discussed at the talks. He noted that 18 companies with Belgian capital currently operate in Azerbaijan.

"In 2022, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $80 million, but this does not correspond to the existing potential",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.