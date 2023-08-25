Azerbaijani families return to Zabukh

25 Aug. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A phased return of families to the settlement of Zabukh, Lachin district, has begun in Azerbaijan.

According to Trend, 20 families (88 people in total) were resettled at the first stage. The procedure began near the school building in Gobupark-3 in Lokbatan.

It was emphasized that families received two-room apartments, four families got three-room apartments, eight families received four-room apartments, and the rest of them got five-room apartments.

Let us remind you that the families had temporary accommodation in Baku, Sumgayit and the Absheron district.