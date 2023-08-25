Oil, gas, flour: what does Georgia import from Russia?

25 Aug. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

From January to July of this year, Russia and Georgia increased their trade turnover by 25%, the export of Georgian goods increased by more than a quarter, the National Statistical Service "Sakstat" reports.

Over 7 months of this year, Georgia sent to Russia almost 70 thousand tons of mineral and fresh water, more than 47.5 thousand tons of carbonated drinks and juices, over 36 thousand tons of ferroalloys, about 4.8 thousand cars and much more.

Russia, in turn, exported 553.4 thousand tons of oil and oil products, almost 356 thousand tons of natural and associated gases, 93.4 thousand tons of wheat or wheat-rye flour, 62.1 thousand tons of bottles and glass containers, as well as 45 thousand tons of carbon steel bars without further processing and so on.

It is noted that the total amount of trade turnover in 2023 amounted to $1.5 billion. Last year, turnover between Russia and Georgia reached almost $2.5 billion, which is 52% more than in 2021. The export of Georgian goods increased by 6.8%, while the export of Russian goods increased by 79.4%.