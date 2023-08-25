Source names topics of negotiations between Putin and Erdoğan

25 Aug. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of a gas hub and the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Türkiye, along with the issue of the grain deal extension, is expected to become the main topics of negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Türkiye.

"Along with the grain deal, the leaders may discuss the gas hub as one of the priority topics. They are also expected to discuss the progress of construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Türkiye. Ankara attaches great importance to these projects",

TASS source in Ankara said.

Earlier, sources reported that the leaders' meeting was scheduled for September 4 and would be held in Sochi. The main topic of the meeting was the problem of resumption of the grain deal.