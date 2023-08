25 Aug. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mohammadreza Shirzadi, an employee of the Iranian Ministry of Health, reported that 60 residents of the country contracted the Crimean-Congo fever virus.

According to him, the Islamic Republic has already registered three cases of death due to this disease.

Crimean-Congo fever

Crimean-Congo fever is caused by a tick-borne virus of the Bunyaviridae family. The virus causes outbreaks of severe viral hemorrhagic fever with a case fatality rate of 10-40%.