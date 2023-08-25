Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of ecoterror

25 Aug. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Specialists of the NGO Environmental Protection First coalition, in cooperation with AzerCosmos, have prepared a report based on the results of space monitoring of 26 mining deposits located in the territory of Armenia - "Report on space monitoring of mining deposits in the territory of the Republic of Armenia".

The document shows that, despite the growth of investment in the mining industry in Armenia, local specialists continue to ignore environmental standards, which directly threatens the environmental situation in neighbouring countries.

"The location of many deposits near water sources leads to the dumping of chemical waste into rivers, which are considered harmful to the environment. Approximately 70% of Azerbaijan's surface water resources are formed in neighbouring countries due to transboundary water flows. Since Armenia is geographically located in the basin of the rivers passing through Azerbaijan, any mining activities carried out on its territory will definitely affect our country from an environmental point of view",

Report on space monitoring of producing fields on the territory of the Republic of Armenia says

The document further emphasizes that Armenia, as a member of the Espoo Convention, must consult on any activity that it carries out on its territory. In addition to this, in many cases, it must obtain the consent of Azerbaijan.