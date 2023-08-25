Moscow confirms impending visit of Turkish Foreign Minister

25 Aug. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Ryabkov said that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would pay a visit to Russia.

"As far as I understand, we will continue contacts with our Turkish colleagues, including the visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister to the Russian Federation",

Sergey Ryabkov said.

Earlier, the media reported on the possible visit of Fidan to Moscow to discuss the "grain deal".

Let us remind you that sources said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would come to Russia in September for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.